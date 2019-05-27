Le gare podistiche di giugno 2019 a Roma e nel LazioIl programma completo delle corse
Ecco le gare podistiche di Giugno 2019 a Roma e nel Lazio.
01/06 – Ariccia (RM) – Health & Run ore 18.00 km NP tel NP
02/06 – Castel Romano (RM) – Cinecittà Word Run ore 10.00 km 1,00 – 7,00 tel 0671077050
02/06 – Nettuno Roma – Cross Trofeo Città di Nettuno ore 9.30 km 10,00 tel 3284310352
02/06 – Roccasecca (FR) – Memorial Fava ore 18.00 km 11,800 tel NP
02/06 – Cerveteri (RM) Etrurian Trail ore 9.00 km 13,00 tel 3286937959
02/06 – Roma – Country “Capitano Ultimo “ 0re 9.30 km 5,00 tel 3331720811
05/06 – Roma – Albarace ore 5.30 km 6,00 tel 064065064
08/06 – Pomezia /RM) – Sulle Orme di Enea ore 18.00 km 9.00 tel 3603600062
08/06 – Pontinia (LT) – Trofeo Città di Pontinia ore 19.00 km 9,00 tel 0773691169
09/06 – Venafro (IS) Trofeo San Nicandro ore 18.30 km 10,00 tel 3402199108
09/06 – Guidonia (RM) Maratonina di S. Luigi Cortocircuitorun ore 9.30 km 10,00 tel NP
09/06 – Celleno (VT) Urban Trail Delle Ciliegie ore 9.30 km 9,00 tel 3476861318
09/06 – Ostia (RM) – Corri al Massimo per I.R.E.NE. ore 9.00 km 7,00 tel NP
09/06 – Lariano (RM) – Corrimaggio Larianese ore 10.00 km 11,00 tel 0773691169
09/06 – Alatri (FR) – Trofeo Città di Alatri ore 9.30 km 10,00 tel 3282117545
09/06 – Rieti – Maratona del Terminillo ore 9.0 km 21,00 & 42,200 tel 3280825088
09/06 – Marcellina (RM) – La Scarpettata ore NP km 10,00 tel 3383306046
09/06 – Ladispoli (RM) – Run Day ore 9.00 km 12,300 tel 3311988145
14/06- Latina Mare – Maratonina Brigade Run ore 19.00 km 12,00 tel 073691169
15/06- Montasola (RI) – Memorial Stracchi ore 18.00 km 8,00 tel 3208056838
15/06 – Fiumicino (RM) – 3000 di Sera ore 19.00 km 3,00 tel 3280004643
16/06 – Casal Monastero (RM) – Corri Casal Monastero ore 8.45 km 10,00 tel 3313754507
16/06 – R.N. Monte Rufeno – ore 9.30 km 12,00 tel 3384794018
16/06 – San Giovanni Incarico – Corriamo Con Carlo ore 9.30 km 10,00 tel 3666687429
21-6/2-7 – PROV di Rieti – 12 maratone in 12 giorni ore NP km 42,195 tel 3280825088
22/06 – Campagnano (RM) – Campagnano Vallelunga Race ore 19.00 km 10,00 tel 3357693320
22/06 – Mentana (RM) – Mentana BynighTrun – C.R. Corsa su Strada Cortocircuitorun ore 20.00 km 5,00 tel 3299747153
22/06 – Fondi (LT) – Corri a Fondi ore 21.00 km 10,00 tel 0773691169
22/06 – Marta (VT) – Cori con Noi ore 17.30 km 10,00 tel 3288136040
22/06 – Capranica (VT) – Urban Trail Città di Capranica ore 18030 km 10,00 tel 3292287044
26/06 – Momte Livata, Subiaco – Trail Dei Monti Simbruini ore 9.30 km 12,00 & 30,00 tel 3332193836
23/06- Frosinone – Ruandays Decathlon ore 9030 km 8,200 tel 3338461513
23/06 – Valmontone (RM) – Maratonina della Lumaca ore 9.30 km 9,500 tel 3386883121
27/06 – Fiumicino (RM) Miglio per la Pace ore 19.00 km 1,609 tel 066584084
28/06- Latina – Notturna Olim Palus ore 21.00 km 9,00 tel 386260094
29/06 – Alatri (FR) – Amici del Cuore ore 20.30 km NP tel 3409354718
29/06- Bolsena (VT) – Maratonina di Bolsena – ore 19.00 km 9,300 tel 3287054110
29/06 – Ladispoli (RM) – Corri al Castellaccio ore 18.00 km 10,00 tel 3287054110
29/06 – Fiumicino (RM) – Corsa della Trebbiatura ore 19.00 km 7,00 tel 066584084
29/06 – S Vittorino (RM) Stracacrata Sanvittore ore 19.00 km 9,500 tel 3397632980
30/06 – Sermoneta (lT) Trofeo Valvisciolo ore 9.30 km 10,00 tel 0773691169
30/06 – Roma- Calcaterra Run ore 9.30 km 8,500 tel 063973123
30/06 – Rocca Priora (RM) Corsa del Narciso Cortocircuitorun ore 9.30 km 10,00 tel NP